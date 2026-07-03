Three kangaroo-like wallabies rescued in cannabis farm raid far from their natural Antipodes

HQ

On Tuesday, June 30, Spanish police dismantled a marijuana plantation in Ciudad Real. Officers found more than a thousand cannabis plant hidden on a rural property, and two men have been arrested over this and several other offences.

The raid also uncovered serious animal neglect, with 14 dogs, three calves, two roe deer, and three wallabies (a marsupial species similar to kangaroos and also autochthonous form The Antipodes in Australia and New Guinea) rescued. All were living in extremely poor sanitary conditions, and authorities also found dead animals including a calf, three roe deer, two dogs, and hundreds of chickens, some badly decomposed, with investigators believing the chickens had been used to feed the dogs.

Police say the field was a full cannabis-production operation. Officers found up to six indoor and outdoor growing areas, an inactive 200-square-metre underground grow space, illegal power connections, drying and trimming equipment, cash and weapons (a modified air rifle adapted to use .36 calibre ammunition plus a blank-firing pistol), with the two suspects facing five alleged offences including drug trafficking, electricity fraud (worth €10,000 over the past year) and animal abuse.

A black Wallaby having lunch. // Shutterstock

<social>https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaS21d4jbgZ/?igsh=MXJ1eXh0M3JiYmptbQ%3D%3D</social>

Source.