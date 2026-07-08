This odd-looking croissant is Thailand's latest viral food craze

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A small Thai café has attracted a lot of attention for its pastries, which are strange to say the least. The so-called "Mor Aoi Croissants," served with hair-like seaweed on top of the cream, are reportedly made from finely shredded seaweed and have become a popular attraction among both food bloggers and visitors.

The café behind this creation is Sai Waan Break House in Pattaya. Since the pastry began circulating on social media, crowds of creative types have flocked to the café, all eager to film and try the peculiar croissant, which sells for about 70 baht—roughly three dollars—each.