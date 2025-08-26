This is what to expect from Release 3.0 in Assetto Corsa Evo

HQ

Italian Kunos is working feverishly on the upcoming 1.0 release of Assetto Corsa Evo and over the past two months many sim-racing fanatics have been waiting for detailed information regarding Release 3.0, which is in the works. Assetto Corsa father and Kunos founder Marco Massarutto went through the update over the weekend in a detailed video clip and we can expect lots of improvements in 3.0.

To start with, we will get multiplayer races for up to 16 players starting with Release 3.0. Custom lobbies will also be available with this update, the car physics will be upgraded quite a bit, and Evo will be the first title in the sim-racing genre to use tire physics that are calculated in 1000Hz, Kunos promises. There have been some complaints that the cars in Evo lack bite and feel a bit "floaty" above the asphalt, something that Kunos promises will be addressed with Release 3.0 and this physics improvement.

The game's user interface will also be rebuilt in 3.0 and more settings will appear for the game's force feedback. Massarutto says in the video that the lack of feel in the FFB has a lot to do with the fact that many older direct-drive steering wheels run old FFB protocols and that they also support these, with Release 3.0.

Among the new tracks that will be released, we can expect Spa and Red Bull Ring. In addition, nine new cars will also be released and you can find them below:

• Audi RS6 Avant

• BMW M3 E30

• BMW M4 GT3 Evo

• Caterham Academy

• Dallara Stradale

• Ferrari F2004 Formula One

• Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II

• Lamborghini Super Trofeo

• Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

So... When will Assetto Corsa Evo Release 3.0 be released then? We don't know. Kunos refuses to say exactly when before the video ends.