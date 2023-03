As we know, singer Lady Gaga will be portraying the character of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel and now it's time for the very first full body shot where we get to see makeup and costume. Joker: Folie à Deux is an upcoming musical with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, and we will be able to see it on October 4 next year if everything goes according to plan.

What do you think of the "new" Harley?