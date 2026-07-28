There will not be a Marvel Cinematic Universe film between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

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For a long while, we became used to seeing at least three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in cinemas every single year. However, when the Infinity Saga came to a close, Marvel began to struggle to keep up this promise, leading to years with only one MCU flick and other years with several. The point is, there was no longer a firm number to look ahead towards.

This is still in effect as in 2026, we're getting two MCU projects (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday) and in 2027 just one (Avengers: Secret Wars), all before a return to two in 2028 (Ghost Rider and Black Panther III). With the two Avengers films leading to a gap spanning an entire year without an MCU flick in theatres, you may be wondering if Marvel Studios has a trick up its sleeve to fill the gap.

It doesn't. This has been confirmed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige (thanks, Empire), who mentions it's part of the production company's new mentality to focus on quality over quantity.

"A lot of it is a strategy we've talked about for a while, of focusing on quality. We always try to focus on quality, but when quantity is so much, you get spread thin. We didn't want to be spread thin, and the Avengers is as important as it comes. And Secret Wars, in particular for readers who know the comics, is a setup in and of itself to the future, to what's next. So really, it was landing those two movies and setting up 2028, of which we've revealed two of them so far, Ghost Rider and Panther III."

This does suggest Marvel plans to have a busier year in 2028 as otherwise it would be unusual for Feige to drop in the "so far" mention. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, meaning only two theatrical films are planned for the calendar year as it stands.

Do you think this direction is the right one for Marvel Studios?