There is no "magic bullet" to stop cheaters, says Anybrain co-founder

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If there's one thing that ruins everybody's good time in a multiplayer game, it's a cheater. Wall hacking, aim hacking, lag switching, we've all accused people who are just good at a game of any one of those three, or perhaps all of them at once, but there are cheaters out there. Less than there were, thanks to systems like Anybrain. In particular, Anybrain has been receiving a lot of praise as a player behaviour anti-cheat that uses AI to not only prevent cheating, but other fun-ruining behaviours like smurfing.

At Madeira Games Summit, we caught up with Serafim Pinto, the co-founder and CTO at Anybrain, where he told us there's no sudden off switch for stopping cheating altogether. "There is no magic bullet to fix this problem," Pinto said. "Cheating has been here for more than 20 years. It's always a fight, cat-and-mouse. We are trying to help the industry to move forward."

Pinto hopes that Anybrain will be a key part in fixing cheating, even if it's a problem he believes will remain. The company works with huge games, like Embark Studios' ARC Raiders, but it also supports AA and indie projects too. "Normally, companies think that we only work with competitive shooters," Pinto said. "But there are way more issues... Scripting and botting farmers on the mobile space." Anybrain is able to help with all of this, and even if it can't get rid of cheating with a snap of its fingers, it does seem like a smart way to help multiplayer experiences avoid cheaters in the future.

Check out our full interview below for more details on Anybrain: