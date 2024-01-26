There are already Palworld-themed gaming PCs

HQ

It has now been a week since Palworld made its debut as an Early Access title and during that time it has achieved remarkable success and even caught the attention of The Pokémon Company. With Palworld being the latest gaming sensation, the British PC building company CCL Computers has announced an array of systems themed around the monster-catching title.

There are four computers available, each of which feature a design that reflects a Pal from the game. There is a Grizzbolt, Direhowl, Foxparks, and a Kitsun machine, and each come with the same core specifications: an Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD.

The price of the models all start at £999.95, although if you end up making any configuration changes the prices will differ significantly.

Would you get a Palworld-styled computer?

Thanks, GamesRadar.