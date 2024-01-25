Palworld passes eight million copies sold

HQ

Ever since it premiered last Friday, it has been something of a tradition to report each day that Palworld has sold another million copies, and this fine Thursday is no exception. Once again, Pocketpair announces via the official Palworld account on X that a new milestone has been reached and that the game has now sold over eight million copies in less than six days.

They also remind us that there is still a 10% discount on the game on Steam, a launch offer that has existed since the premiere, but which ends later tonight. If you want to play this monster adventure and save some money - act now.

Yesterday, Pocketpair announced their plans for the future in a so-called roadmap, where they explain what investments we can expect in the future in the form of bug fixes, upcoming updates and new content. Check out the image below for an overview of what's going on.