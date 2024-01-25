The Pokémon Company to launch an investigation into Palworld about IP and assets used in the game

HQ

Pretty much every day since its debut on January 19, we've been able to inform you about another sales record that Palworld has smashed. Today is no different, as the game has managed to cross the eight million sold copies milestone, all while cracking two million concurrent active users on Steam, a feat that only PUBG: Battlegrounds has ever managed to do otherwise.

But it's not all hunky dory for Pocketpair's monster-catching title, as the success of Palworld has finally drawn the gaze of The Pokémon Company. In a new corporate brief, TPC has announced that it is launching an investigation into Palworld and the intellectual property or assets that have been used in the game. This will no doubt include exploring concerns that many of the Pals in Palworld use models and designs that resemble Pokémon creatures.

"We have received many inquiries regarding another company's game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future."

While we await for what this investigation dishes out, Pocketpair has announced its plans to further expand and grow Palworld in its first roadmap. This will include bug fixing, AI improvements, server transfers and migrations, Steam-Xbox crossplay, Xbox feature improvements, new islands, Pals, bosses, technologies, and even PvP support and raid bosses. There is no time frame on when these features will arrive, but they are actively being worked on.