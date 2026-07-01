Theme park fans mourn the sudden closure of one of the world's best roller coasters... after just three years!

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An amusement park chain in United States, Fun Spot America, has announced the closure of one of their three parks in operation, Fun Spot America - Atlanta. The park will close on August 2, 2026, after only three years in operation under their umbrella, although it already operated as a smaller park mainly with go kart tracks since the 1990s.

The park was nothing to write home about... except for one ride, a high-thrill steel coaster with the looks of an old wooden coaster from famed manufacturer Rocky Mountain Constructions called ArieForce One, which is considered one of the best in the world. It was voted as high as no. 13 in the list of top steel roller coasters by the Golden Ticket Awards, and is currently seventh in the world ranking of Captain Coaster, an IMDB style website for coasters.

The roller coaster only had one problem: the park where it was in, right next to a highway outside Atlanta, so attendance was very low, and with the rest of rides being mostly funfair type rides. Many roller coaster enthusiasts simply made their way to Atlanta for that specific roller coaster, whose future is uncertain.

In the best scenario, it will be dismantled and sold to a different park. But it may be left standing there, rotting, after just three years, so roller coaster fans, after processing the shocking news, are anxiously waiting for more news...