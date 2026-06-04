The world's most pampered cat hasn't inherited anything, despite $1.5 million mentioned in the will

HQ

The late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, has often been called the world's most pampered cat, and the two were completely inseparable. Choupette followed him everywhere, flew on private jets, and ate world-class food. When Lagerfeld died in 2019, he left $1.5 million to the cat in his will so she could maintain her extravagant lifestyle.

But... according to French law, animals cannot own money, and consequently, not a single penny has been paid out, writes The Independent. Choupette currently lives with Lagerfeld's former housekeeper, Francoise Cacote, and her family, and they have filed a lawsuit to claim the bequeathed funds. She says:

"While things are being sorted out, I'm doing my best to honor his wishes, especially that Choupette wants for nothing. That's my top priority. The most important thing is that she's happy, surrounded by love and affection, and protected as Karl would have wanted. We remain hopeful that the situation will one day be resolved peacefully."

As you might guess, Choupette is something of a global celebrity and has both her own Wikipedia page and an Instagram account with over a quarter of a million followers.