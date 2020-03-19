Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Cyberpunk 2077

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 to release in June

Those looking to learn about the Cyberpunk 2077 universe ahead of release will be able to do so via the upcoming Dark Horse art book.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is getting detailed via an upcoming art book by Dark Horse in collaboration with developer CD Projekt Red soon. Those looking to learn more about the upcoming game that's set to release on September 17 will be able to do so via the 192-page book 'The World of Cyberpunk 2077' which will show everything from cybernetics to characters off in detail.

The World of Cyberpunk, which will set you back $39.99, should you decide to buy a copy, is set to release on June 17. Find it here.

Cyberpunk 2077
Photo: CD Projekt Red

Related texts



Loading next content