The Witcher getting an animated Netflix film

Netflix released The Witcher series last month on Netflix, seeing viewers rush to watch the anticipated story starring Henry Cavill, and it turns out we'll see more of The Witcher on the service, but not just with the second series.

That's because Netflix has revealed that an animated film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will "take us back to a new threat facing the Continent", and it's in good hands, since Lauren S. Hissrich is bringing this to life, having worked on the live-action series. Helping her will be writer Beau DeMayo, again working on Henry Cavill's adventure too.

Studio Mir will be animating this new story, having worked on Legend of Korra before, so anticipation is already high for this entry into the franchise, one that's proving to be pretty valuable for Netflix.

Netflix has already hosted an animated series based on Castlevania, which was popular among viewers, so it seems to be a perfect fit to do the same with The Witcher, especially given the surge in popularity in recent months.

What do you want to see from this film?

