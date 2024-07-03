English
Watch Dogs

The Watch Dogs movie has started filming

Ubisoft's plans will seemingly see the light of day this time around.

Splinter Cell and The Division show that you shouldn't hold your breath when Ubisoft announces plans to make a movie based on one of its big franchises, so I didn't really get my hopes up when a Watch Dogs movie was confirmed back in March. That makes today even more interesting.

Ubisoft official X account reveals that what's simply called Watch Dogs has started filming. The image confirms that Mathieu Turi (Hostile, Meander and The Deep Dark) is directing it, but not the reports about Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde starring in it. Expect to learn more details in the near future now that filming has started, however.

Watch Dogs

