The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners launches with new trailers

The Walking Dead has had a mixed success rate in the world of video games, as Overkill's The Walking Dead in 2018 was a big flop for Starbreeze, although now the undead action is moving into the world of VR with the release of Saints & Sinners.

This has just been released by Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment, and is available to play on Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (only via Link cable), and HTC Vive headsets, featuring an original storyline in the universe.

Players explore a sizeable world in this game and fight with humans and walkers, just like we've seen in the series, making moral choices to decide the outcome of this broken world.

"With The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, we set out to create an experience that players and fans could fully immerse themselves in, which you can't get from playing a console or mobile title," said Adam Grantham, Creative Director at Skydance Interactive. "We wanted to give players an original story that truly belonged within The Walking Dead universe, from the environments, the narrative and the combat to make them feel as if they were truly living in this gruesome world."

You can hold enemy heads, scale buildings, throw weapons, and more, so interactivity is a big focus, especially when it comes to physics-based combat for satisfying melee action, as you can see in the trailers below.

The game is scheduled to land on PSVR this Spring, with a standalone Oculus Quest version also coming later in the year.

Will you head into this undead nightmare?

