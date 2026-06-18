HQ

The competition between major powers for natural resources is spreading to the Balkans, as informed by the US Customs and Border Protection, and reported by YLE.

The US has suspended copper imports from the mines of the Chinese-owned Serbian company Zijin Copper. The Americans suspect that forced labour is being used in the mines, as stated by CBP Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas.

"U.S. manufacturers face unfair competition when foreign companies cut costs by using forced labor. By enforcing our laws against forced labor, CBP safeguards human rights as well as our nation's economic security."

According to customs officials, the workers at Zijin Copper are subject to "six International Labour Organization indicators of forced labor: abuse of vulnerability, withholding of wages, intimidation and threats, restriction of movement, retention of identity documents, and excessive overtime".

Zijn Copper employs 6,000 people, and produces 296,000 tons of copper a year.