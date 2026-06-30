The US general in command of troops in Europe and Africa has pledged support to defend the Baltic states

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The United States has promised its NATO allies in Europe that it will support the defence of the Baltic states, at an event where the creation of a second headquarters for this purpose was announced. The commander of NATO's land forces in Europe, and head of US forces in Europe and Africa, General Chris Donahue, stated at an event in the city of Valga (Estonia) that "they are ready to do more and back up their words with actions, and the United States will be right there by their side."

NATO estimates that, at Russia's current rate of arms production, the country could be prepared to launch a large-scale attack on allied territory by 2029. The Kremlin has denied these claims, according to Reuters.

The establishment of a second headquarters in the region will allow more troops from the multinational coalition to be deployed to defend "every centimetre of allied territory", says German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pressure on Europe to increase its defence capabilities and budgets has mounted following criticism from US President Donald Trump, who accuses the bloc of failing to live up to its military responsibilities.