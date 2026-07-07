"The two Lara Crofts have indeed talked," says Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis star

HQ

In a great bit of cross-media promotion, as Amazon looks to draw eyes to its Tomb Raider series, we're also getting two new Tomb Raider games. Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst won't star Sophie Turner as Lara, the actress playing Miss Croft in the live-action series, but instead they have Alix Wilton Regan taking on the role.

In an interview with Variety, Regan confirms she's spoken with Turner, and that the two of them are already know each other from living in London. "The two Lara Crofts have indeed talked. Yes, we have. We know each other socially from London, and so it was really funny — I was already recording both of my Tomb Raiders before Sophie got her job. But she was announced first, so I was like looking her in the eye at a party, going, 'It's just so great! I'm so happy for you!'" Regan said.

"In 2025, when I was announced at the Game Awards, I asked the gods and the goddesses of Amazon HQ if I could talk to her, and they said yes, of course, you can," Regan continued. She went onto explain that she didn't have any advice for Turner about approaching the character of Lara Croft, and that neither of them had really spoken about their interpretations.

"I don't think that would be either appropriate or fair at this point. She's so immersed in her journey of creating her Lara. But between Sophie Turner and [writer] Phoebe Waller-Bridge, I think you're in very safe hands. I have no concerns about this TV show. It's going to be fantastic, because anything that those two do is really, really good," Regan said. She did add that her Lara will also be unique, and it's something she's thought about for a long time. As the protagonist of not one, but two upcoming games, Regan wanted to establish her Lara as "grounded strong, and capable," with a "heavy dose of charisma and charm."

We'll be able to see how she does when Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releases on the 12th of February 2027.