The tracklist for Season 2 of Devil May Cry is simply stellar

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It's almost time for the second season of Netflix's Devil May Cry show to make its arrival on the streaming platform, as on May 12, the next round of episodes will arrive and see how Dante and the rest of the gang continue to stop scheming humans and deadly demons from taking over Earth and welcoming an invasion from the demonic hellscape of Makai.

While there will be plenty of action spectacles to enjoy, Devil May Cry's first season was somewhat highlighted by its excellent use of music and this second season will be looking to follow suit.

Netflix has now revealed the tracklist for the next season, and it is simply stellar. Check out all of the artists and songs being utilised in Season 2 below.



Papa Roach ft. Hanumankind - "See U in Hell"



Casey Edwards & Amira Elfeky - "Bazooka"



Korn - "Freak On A Leash (Power Glove Remix)"



Evanescence - "My Immortal (Band Version)"



Avril Lavigne - "Sk8er Boi"



Papa Roach - "Getting Away With Murder (Power Glove Remix)"



Drowning Pool - "Bodies"



Amy Lee - "Meet Me in the Afterlife (Power Glove Remix)"



Bryce Vine - "Street Punks On A Freight Train"



Capcom - "Dante's Office (7 Hells Battle)"



Gunship- "The Gates Of Disorder (Power Glove Remix)"



Power Glove ft. Gunship - "Shall Never Surrender"



Are you excited for the next season of Devil May Cry? For a teaser of what to expect, don't miss our review of Season 1 and also be sure to watch a trailer for the next season below.