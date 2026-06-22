The title, premise, and first image of Aardman's new Pokémon series has been revealed

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We've got fresh new details from the Annecy Film Festival concerning stop-motion animation studio Aardman's latest project, which will be a Pokémon collaboration. The first artwork, the premise, and title of the show has been revealed.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will focus on two Pokémon: Sirfetch'd and Pichu as they travel across the Galar region. The synopsis reads as follows from the Pokémon website: "Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu is an epic journey through the wilds of Galar. Our heroes embark on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown. Peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them."

Considering Aardman is a British animation studio, we shouldn't be too surprised that the show will see us journey to the Galar region, which is Pokémon's take on the United Kingdom. In the first bit of art revealed for the show, we see Sirfetch'd with Pichu sitting on its sword, as it looks like it's unknowingly about to walk right off a cliff. There's a Fletchinder in the poster, too, as perhaps a tertiary character alongside our two mains. Pichu is likely going to be some sort of Pokémon squire to Sirfetch'd, a bit like a cuter version of Dunk & Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will release in 2027.