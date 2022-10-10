Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
System Shock Remake

The System Shock Remake seems to be arriving in March 2023

The Steam page says so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it has yet to be officially revealed by developer Nightdive Studios, it seems like a date has been put on when the System Shock Remake will be arriving. As shown on the game's Steam page, March 2023 is listed, meaning it isn't too long until we can check this game out - assuming the listing is correct.

To add to this, on Steam you can actually already pre-order the game for £34.99, which further suggests that the title is on its way and aiming for that March date. As for the exact day in March that System Shock Remake will arrive, that has yet to be mentioned.

Will you be taking on SHODAN again when the remake arrives?

System Shock Remake

Related texts



Loading next content