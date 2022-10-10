The System Shock Remake seems to be arriving in March 2023

HQ

While it has yet to be officially revealed by developer Nightdive Studios, it seems like a date has been put on when the System Shock Remake will be arriving. As shown on the game's Steam page, March 2023 is listed, meaning it isn't too long until we can check this game out - assuming the listing is correct.

To add to this, on Steam you can actually already pre-order the game for £34.99, which further suggests that the title is on its way and aiming for that March date. As for the exact day in March that System Shock Remake will arrive, that has yet to be mentioned.

Will you be taking on SHODAN again when the remake arrives?