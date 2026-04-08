The Super Mario Galaxy Movie rockets past $414 million at the box office

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Recently, we touched upon the opening weekend performance of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and how the animated sequel generated over $370 million in cinemas around the world throughout Easter. Now, the latest data has been revealed and shown that the film doesn't intend to slow down.

The latest data from Box Office Mojo shows that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has now reached $414 million in cinemas, meaning it is likely just a day away from overcoming Project Hail Mary and becoming the second-biggest film of 2026 so far. Pretty impressive considering the movie has only been out for a week.

For more from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, check out our complete review of the film and also our exploration into the best cameos and MIAs from the film.