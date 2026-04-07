The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has strong opening weekend pulling in over $370 million

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When the review embargo lifted for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a picture was quickly painted that this animated sequel was tracking to be a disaster. Critics from all over seemed to pan and dislike the project, with some delivering scathing and ruthless impressions, something we didn't quite reflect in our review that noted that the film had its issues and was disappointing but not a stain on cinema as some reviewers made it out to seem. All of this is important as now we've seen how these impressions have translated to box office ticket sales.

After a long Easter weekend, the numbers are in and show that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has so far been a hit with fans. Around the world, the animated sequel has drawn in as much as $372.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo, which makes the flick the third biggest movie of the year already, overcoming animated competitors like Hoppers and Goat.

It does have a long way to go to compete with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which generated a whopping $1.360 billion in cinemas, but animated movies have proven to have excellent legs, so we'll revisit this conversation after this coming weekend.