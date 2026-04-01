Best cameos and biggest MIAs in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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It's now in cinemas and you can read our review of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on Gamereactor. Of course, this sequel is another whirlwind of nods and references to the 40 years of Super Mario video games and other closely related characters, so here is our round-up of the most stellar cameos (if you'll pardon the pun) and absences in this new animated blockbuster.

Obviously, we recommend you keep reading only if you've already seen the film, as we're entering spoiler territory, but here's our list of favourite cameos and elements we missed, many of which are surely being saved for future instalments or spin-offs like the obvious with Donkey Kong.

The best cameos in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie



Fox McCloud. Fans had already spotted him (or Nintendo had let the fox out of the bag) and then it was made official. He is THE CAMEO of this film. His design, his lines and attitude, his animations, that Arwing which now has four seats... even the anime sequence introducing his backstory and companions like Slippy Toad has turned out perfectly for Nintendo: an ideal promotion for a new Star Fox game and perhaps for some animated content in the form of a standalone film or series. After all, he's another of Miyamoto's favourite creations

Daisy. It was about time. A favourite among those of us who play certain Mario Tennis games and a legend from Super Mario Land. She stars in the post-post-credits scene (the second) and we don't know what she's up to, but she's landed to stay. Naturally, and barring another canonical surprise, she is not Peach's sister, but the princess of the Kingdom of Sarasaland. The friend Luigi wanted Mario to introduce him to?

Dry Bowser. We all knew it the moment Bowser started walking across the drawbridge, but that didn't make it any less delightful. Nor did it matter that we laughed when it happened to the Dry Bones on the lava rollercoaster. The legendary transformation from New! Super Mario Bros. brought to the big screen, and a new take on the best character in the films, Jack Black's.

Mr. Game & Watch. There were already silhouettes and nods in the first instalment, but here we have an unexpected appearance, almost in the form of a Super Smash Bros. challenger. Luigi can't paint, yet he comes up with this fantastic retro creature to give the villains a good thrashing.

Peach's umbrella. OK, it's not a character, but it is an icon, and in this case it's a proper 'birthday' present from Mario, given with all the love and intention. And Princess Toadstool certainly puts it to good use straight away!

The Pikmin. Another deliberate leak, but also one of the best-placed cameos, after the statue on the rich Castellanos' table in the first film. So where's Olimar?

R.O.B.. It's one of the film's best gags, paying homage to the sloth bureaucrat from Zootropolis. The Robotic Operating Buddy toy that sold so many NES consoles in the US and later became a video game character in itself is so retro that the simple waist twist to give instructions to Peach and Toad takes him a while. It's one of the film's few moments of pause, and it works.

The Hammer Brothers. Not because of the appearance itself, which was to be expected, but because of the format. When 'King' Mario and Luigi are left in charge of the Mushroom Kingdom, they must complete a series of errands in the form of missions on the map, accompanied by the 'you're about to die' SFX from Mario 64. In this gallery of nods, references and power-ups, the Hammer Brothers strike you twice in the heart.

The dragon from Super Mario Odyssey. Ruined Dragon, boss of the Ruined Kingdom, Lord of Lightning, Isildur's Heir, makes a very stylish cameo in one of the film's best scenes: the final battle between Bowser/Dry Bowser-Bowser Jr., and Mario-Luigi-Yoshi. The transformation is as impressive as it is dramatic, and is one of the few well-executed references to the plumber's odyssey.

The Castellanos' dog. He had already become a character in the Mario universe, following his very Illumination-esque role in the first film and his connection to Luigi. Here he has a moment in Yoshi's New York trip, but they also say he resembles a certain character and reveal the name of the wealthy family.

Ukiki the monkey. More than its appearance, we love how it enters the scene, looking very cute but then turning into the slippery, irritating little rascal we remember from Yoshi's Island and Super Mario 64.

Wart, Birdo and Mouser. Not to be confused with 'Bowser'. We already knew the utterly evil, mafia-like villains from Super Mario Bros. 2 - the most 'fake' Mario Bros. game - would be there. And we love it, because precisely how strange, different, and ridiculously well-suited for four characters that title was, it deserves this canonical recognition.

The Piantas, the Queen Bee and the inhabitants of the Sand Kingdom. Tostians, Moe-Eyes and other creatures drawn from the Mario universe make their way onto the screen amidst the succession of Kingdoms and Galaxies. It's fine that they've highlighted the Queen Bee with her own prominent actress and a dedicated moment, but with so many references and power-ups, we feel it's a waste not to have seen the adorable Bee Mario.

Power-up fireworks. Mushroom, fire flower, star... Fireworks have accompanied the Mushroom Kingdom's celebrations since the first game 40 years ago, but in more than one title (for example, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario RPG, and Super Mario 3D World) they appeared in the form of power-up items. This reference is very much present at Peach's birthday party in this game. By the way, don't miss our TOP: The best fireworks in video games.



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Don't miss: The Galaxy film is limited to the Excitebike that Mario and Luigi are playing in their room and little else, so you can look back at All the 8-bit games that appear in Super Mario Bros. The Movie



The main absentees in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie



Donkey Kong. He's a myth, a legend, the one who started it all. But he doesn't appear. Even the Lumas revere him and imitate him, but he's vanished. Well, he has a tiny cameo in the memories of Yoshi the tourist, but nothing more. He's surely busy 'filming' his own movie, but the void left by his beastly personality is all too noticeable.

Toadette. If she was already the second most wanted three years ago, she couldn't occupy any other spot this time round. We keep seeing Toads of all styles, ages and colours, but no sign of the best Mario Kart racer the beloved pink mushroom with two pigtails.

Wario and Waluigi. There was a hint, but it was a red herring. The plot hasn't touched on the antics of these two, although the Casino setting could have had a whiff of Waluigi and his pinball, and Wart could easily have hired the greedy Wario. It will be interesting to see them as different antagonists in the future.

The extra life power-up (1-UP mushroom). We expect it to bring back someone dead we didn't know had eaten one in future films. Care to bet? On this occasion, its unmistakable sound is only heard right before the movie starts, after the Minions hammer out the Donkey Kong tune, alongside the Nintendo logo (from 39 to 40 lives for Super Mario).

Chalres Martinet. So, you give two roles (Giuseppe and Mario's father) to the most legendary voice of the plumber in the first film and not a single moment in the second? And who used to say "Super Mario Galaxyyyy yahoo" in your house? It's a shame that the very best cameo three years ago has to end up in this other top list this time.



What were your favourite cameos and what elements did you miss after watching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? Leave a comment.

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