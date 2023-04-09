The Super Mario Bros. Movie has the best animated opening ever

HQ

The hype for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was off the charts leading up to its premiere on April 5, so it wasn't surprising to hear it got off to a great start earlier this week. This weekend has just made it even better.

Deadline and several other American outlets have announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the biggest opening ever for an animated movie by earning 377.5 million dollars worldwide. This doesn't just mean it has topped Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as 2023's best debut, but also gives it the best worldwide opening ever for an animated movie by beating Frozen 2's 358 million dollars. Now we'll just have to wait and see if it'll cross the astounding 1 billion dollar mark or not.

