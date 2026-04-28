The Steam Controller officially launches next week

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Yesterday, we caught wind of a leaked Steam Controller review video that popped up online. In the article, we couldn't help but speculate what this meant for the new hardware accessory's release, and now we don't have to speculate anymore. Valve has released a new video showcasing the controller, and confirming its release date as well as its price officially.

The Steam Controller launches on the 4th of May, and is available to wishlist on the Steam Store right now. It'll cost £85/$99, and comes with magnetic thumbsticks, 4x haptic motors, 35+ hours of play on a single charge, and a charging puck with magnetic charging. It's also noted that its inputs allow for you to play every game on your Steam library, which is interesting considering some games aren't necessarily designed for controller support. Those trackpads must work much like a mouse, then, to support those games that aren't made with controllers in mind.

In the video below, we see that there's plenty of software supporting the Steam Controller, too. You can map buttons to your heart's content, customise how you use your controller i.e. as a mouse, and change things like grip sensor range and responsiveness. It's all quite neat, and we hope it'll excuse the lofty price tag when the Steam Controller releases next week.