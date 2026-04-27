Rumour: Steam Controller price, details revealed in leaked review

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We're still in the dark about when Valve's next big line of hardware is going to release. Global factors are likely delaying the launch of the new Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller, but at least one of the new devices might be a bit closer than we thought. A recently leaked YouTube review of the Steam Controller gives us a much greater insight into this new accessory.

The YouTube video, coming from Techy Talk, was swiftly taken down, however it was caught in screenshots and via a Streamable link over on Reddit. In the review, we don't get a release date for the Steam Controller, but we do hear it'll cost $99, making it the most expensive base controller on the market.

But, from the review it does seem like you get your bang for your buck. The Steam Controller has two trackpads, a six-axis gyro, four rear grip buttons, improved face buttons, and a better d-pad than what's on the Steam Deck. You'll get a dongle and charging puck, too. There's not a lot of customisation options, but apart from that Techy Talk seemed quite happy with their controller.

This leaked review could mean we'll soon see a lot more of the Steam hardware line-up, or it could just be one overly eager reviewer dropping impressions way too soon. We'll simply have to wait and see.