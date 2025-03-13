The South of Midnight soundtrack will be available on streaming services starting next week

HQ

On April 8, we'll get to visit Canadian developer Compulsion Games' enchanting take on the American Deep South in the very promising (read our recent preview) South of Midnight, which is being released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

It's been widely praised for its gorgeous and imaginative design, but the fact is that it also has one hell of a soundtrack from what we've heard so far, composed by Olivier Deriviere. And you won't have to wait until the premiere to listen to the music, because it's been announced via Bluesky that the music will be available on major streaming services (Spotify and others) starting March 20.

We will of course review the game closer to the premiere so you know if it is worth your hard earned money. However, we would like to remind you that it is also included with Game Pass.