The Skaven finally get their time in the spotlight in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster

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Games that let you play as evil little guys are few and far between, but if any IP has a great potential for them, it's Warhammer. Finally, we're switching out proud heroes of the Mortal Realms for some of its lowest villains, playing as a sneaky Skaven in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster.

The game was revealed at today's Warhammer Skulls showcase. Coming from developer Old Skull Games and publisher Dotemu, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster sees players embody the hooded Skaven Vihneek, who's looking to rise to the top of the Eshin clan, and get to see the society of the ratmen from the inside. The game was given a short teaser, with the tiniest glimpse of gameplay, but as we see a rat bash another's head in with a shield, we're told immediately what's in store. Anyone else getting Tails of Iron vibes?

"We are proud to announce Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, a game dedicated to the Skaven, where you get to be one of them and discover their world from the inside," said game director Andreas Bonnardel. "Unveiling the game at the Skulls Showcase, where we could speak directly to the Warhammer community, was a no-brainer for us and our publisher Dotemu. We know how rich and deep this lore is, and we're excited to bring our own take on what makes the Skaven so iconic. We can't wait to hear what the community makes of it. Yes-yes."

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster releases in 2027 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.