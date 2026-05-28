The Sims congratulates Paralives as it seems everyone has a new favourite life sim

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Paralives, the life sim from Paralives Studio, appears to have taken a shot at the king and hit. After InZOI failed to take on The Sims and capture the magic of the life sim in the ways people hoped it would, Paralives has stepped in to give us another realm where we have complete control over the lives of digital beings.

The game launched in Early Access this week, and has an all-time player peak of 78,603 players already (via SteamDB). Considering the game will take another couple of years to reach its 1.0 status, and it largely came out of nowhere as an indie life sim, this is pretty impressive. What's more, the game has an 86% positive review score on Steam with more than 6,000 reviews so far. The Sims itself has even bowed its head to the success of Paralives, in a new post on X/Twitter where it said "life sim fans are eating good!"

The only place that Paralives can hopefully go is up. More content is planned in the coming years, including access to pets, cars, swimming pools, and more. As caught by PCGamer, the first major content update has a tentative release date of Q4 this year, so don't expect loads of new stuff right away. Right now, it seems the biggest priority for Paralives Studio is fixing all the Early Access jank people have stumbled into as of late.