The Shock returns to competitive Overwatch

HQ

We reported a few weeks ago that esports organisation NRG was looking into bringing back its Overwatch 2 team, the Shock, as it continues to support and expand additional rosters ahead of the Esports World Cup. Well, that has now been confirmed, with a bit of a change.

Because the former Overwatch League team will be dropping the San Francisco part of its name and officially going forward as the NRG Shock now. Not only that, a team has been signed, but this one isn't as stacked and star-studded as past Shock rosters have been. As for who makes up the returning Shock, the team is as follows.



Matteo "cal" Mazzucco



Boston "Infekted" Fine



Evan "PGE" Ngo



Kyle "Rakattack" Rakauskas



Jamal "scissors" Son



William "WMaimone" Maimone



Albert "yeHHH" Yeh as the general manager



Eric "Wheats" Perez as the coach



Adam "debit" Moutrane as the manager



Jayme "clicky" Brereton as the manager



How do you think this Shock team will fare?