The Shock returns to competitive Overwatch

We reported a few weeks ago that esports organisation NRG was looking into bringing back its Overwatch 2 team, the Shock, as it continues to support and expand additional rosters ahead of the Esports World Cup. Well, that has now been confirmed, with a bit of a change.
Because the former Overwatch League team will be dropping the San Francisco part of its name and officially going forward as the NRG Shock now. Not only that, a team has been signed, but this one isn't as stacked and star-studded as past Shock rosters have been. As for who makes up the returning Shock, the team is as follows.
How do you think this Shock team will fare?