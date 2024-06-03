English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Overwatch 2

The Shock returns to competitive Overwatch

As the NRG Shock now, and no longer the San Francisco Shock.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We reported a few weeks ago that esports organisation NRG was looking into bringing back its Overwatch 2 team, the Shock, as it continues to support and expand additional rosters ahead of the Esports World Cup. Well, that has now been confirmed, with a bit of a change.

Because the former Overwatch League team will be dropping the San Francisco part of its name and officially going forward as the NRG Shock now. Not only that, a team has been signed, but this one isn't as stacked and star-studded as past Shock rosters have been. As for who makes up the returning Shock, the team is as follows.


  • Matteo "cal" Mazzucco

  • Boston "Infekted" Fine

  • Evan "PGE" Ngo

  • Kyle "Rakattack" Rakauskas

  • Jamal "scissors" Son

  • William "WMaimone" Maimone

  • Albert "yeHHH" Yeh as the general manager

  • Eric "Wheats" Perez as the coach

  • Adam "debit" Moutrane as the manager

  • Jayme "clicky" Brereton as the manager

How do you think this Shock team will fare?

Overwatch 2

Related texts

0
Overwatch 2Score

Overwatch 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's shooter sequel is here, but how does it stack up as a follow-up to one of the last decade's best games?



Loading next content