The Sheep Detectives will be coming to Prime Video as soon as tomorrow

Amazon MGM Studios has one of the fastest turn-arounds when it comes to bringing its theatrical projects to its streaming platform of Prime Video, as we usually only have to wait around six weeks for this to happen.

To this end, it has now been revealed that following The Sheep Detectives landing in cinemas in early May, the Hugh Jackman-led movie will officially be coming to Prime Video as soon as tomorrow, June 24.

Yep, following a rather mediocre box office run that saw the film rake in $126 million around the world, the movie will be getting its streaming debut this week, wherein we'll get to meet Jackman's shepherd and see how his flock of sheep unite to solve his untimely murder.

If you are unfamiliar with The Sheep Detectives, check out the trailer for the movie below.