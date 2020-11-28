The second annual Dreams Impy Awards is open for nominations

You're watching Advertisements

PlayStation has announced the nominations for the second annual Impy Awards is now open. Designed to celebrate and commemorate the most creative individuals on Dreams, the Impy Awards features categories in a whole bunch of unique and exciting areas.

After the success of last year's event, this Impy Awards has also taken on some community feedback to make the show better than ever, such as by incorporating new awards categories. The full list is as follows:

- Most helpful Dreamer

- Community Star

- Favourite Video Creator

- Favourite Streamer

- Best Curator

- Best Art Direction

- Best Sculpture

- Best Animation

- Best Character

- Best Narrative

- Scare of the Year

- Most Improved Dreamer

- Funniest Creation

- Best Voice Acting

- Best Gameplay

- Best Music

- Best Audio Design

- Best Innovation

- Hidden Gem Creator

- Hidden Gem Dream

- Best VR Experience

- Creation of the Year

- Creator of the Year

If you know a Dreamer who deserves a shot at the award, make sure to get your nominations done here, by December 4, as the nomination process will be closed on that date, as for the ceremony itself, the Impy Awards will be taking place on February 14, 2021, coincidentally the same day as Dreams' first birthday.