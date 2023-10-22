The Rotten Tomatoes scores for Rick and Morty Season 7 represents a new low for the series

HQ

The Rotten Tomatoes scores for the first season of Rick and Morty not to feature co-creator Justin Roiland aren't looking the most impressive so far.

Season 7 of the animated series, at the time of writing, currently has an audience score of 33% which is the lowest for any season of the show. The critic score is a much healthier 73%, but it's still the worst score that the Adult Swim comedy has seen to date.

We should point out though that only one episode of the season has aired so far, so it's possible that this score might improve over the course of the next nine episodes. Still though, it demonstrates that the initial reception to the reworked show hasn't been the warmest, and it may take a pretty drastic shift in quality to get fans back onboard.

Episode 2 of Season 7 titled 'The Jerrick Trap' is set to air in the UK on Channel 4's All4 service on Tuesday, 24th October 2023.