The role of John Stewart in the Green Lantern series seems to be filled

As you probably know, there's a TV series coming up based on Green Lantern, called Lanterns. So far, there's a lot more we don't know about it than we actually know - other than that Kyle Chandler is going to play Hal Jordan - but now it seems that another of the lead roles may be on the verge of being cast.

According to movie insider Jeff Sneider, Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk and 21 Bridges) is currently in line to play Green Lantern hero John Stewart. The latter is described on Wikipedia as a "veteran U.S. Marine from Detroit" and something of a disciple and successor to the aforementioned Hal Jordan.

According to the series synopsis, Lanterns will follow "new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland".

We don't know when the show will actually premiere, but it's likely to be in 2026 at the earliest, given that the cast hasn't even been assembled yet and filming is a long way off.