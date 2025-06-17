The Rogue Prince of Persia's final Early Access update is out now

HQ

At the end of the summer, we'll be able to experience the complete vision of developer Evil Empire, as The Rogue Prince of Persia is leaving Early Access and debuting in a 1.0 state sometime during the month. With that getting ever closer, a final update for the game has now arrived, an update that is regarded as the final Early Access update too.

This new patch is now out, and while it does add a few new features, it mostly looks to rework and adjust existing parts of the game. As for the few new elements, the Arsenal kicks things off, with this being a tool to ban and disable weapons from runs so that you don't have to use them. Secondly is a Tutorials Compendium, which is basically a place where all tutorial elements can be found. Thirdly is the Story Objectives feature, with this being a way to help players better determine progress and plot a path forward in a story sense, and with these popping up during load screens and on the Mini Map. Lastly is the Legends system, which is a way to better tell what each icon and symbol on the Mini Map means.

Beyond these, some Awakening Stones have been reworked, the Book of Head is being adjusted to make challenges and tasks a little more forgiving, Recycle is being adjusted, Medallions are being tweaked so they are no longer destroyed when switched out, and there are some balancing and optimisation changes too.

You can see the full patch notes for the update here, as well as instructions to access the test branch if you want to provide feedback and help Evil Empire make the game as great as possible.