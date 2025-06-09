The Rogue Prince of Persia will exit Early Access in August

HQ

During the PC Gaming Show yesterday, developer Evil Empire and Ubisoft announced that this summer we can look forward to the indie roguelike, The Rogue Prince of Persia, making its full arrival.

After a year in Early Access, the project will be dropping the Early Access tag and arriving in full this August on a yet to be affirmed date. This 1.0 version of the game will include all of the additions and improvements that have been introduced to the currently available version over the past months, ultimately presenting a fluid and demanding platforming adventure where the aim is to take control of the famed Prince in a bid to save his people from a grim fate.

While we are still awaiting the firm release date for the project, you can catch the latest trailer for the game below to see just what the 1.0 version of the game will have in store for fans.