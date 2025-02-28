The Rise of the Golden Idol's The Sins of New Wells arrives on the 4th of March

HQ

The Rise of the Golden Idol's first DLC is almost upon us. Earlier in the week, Color Gray Games and Playstack gave us a cryptic tease, refusing to give out a release date besides saying The Sins of New Wells would arrive in March.

Now, via a new post on Steam, we have all the details. The Sins of New Wells launches next week, on the 4th of March, which means we won't be waiting long at all for some more cases. It'll be available for £4.99 | €4.89 on consoles and PC, and will come already included in the Netflix version of the game, and you'll get it automatically if you have the Detective Pass.

"Homicide detective Roy Samson has been transferred to the 9th District, where corruption runs as deep as the sewers beneath New Wells," reads the synopsis. "Here, crime is business as usual. But as he and his new partner, Cliff Savea, investigate a string of brutal crimes, they find themselves pulled into something far more insidious...Lemurian magic."

The four cases are: Following Orders, Trouble Unleashed, The Raid, and Unravelling. Like the base game, you'll have to have your thinking cap on for these puzzling mysteries, but solving them is reward enough to keep you going.