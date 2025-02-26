The Rise of the Golden Idol's first DLC debuts next month

HQ

It's almost time to continue our adventures in The Rise of the Golden Idol. The puzzling narrative-heavy game is set to debut its first DLC in the coming weeks, a DLC that is regarded as The Sins of New Wells, and a DLC that we have a few other cryptic bits of information about.

In a Steam blog post, we're told that this DLC will revolve around an unnamed homicide detective who has been transferred to an unnamed place. Here, he and his partner, Cliff Savea, are being tasked to investigate a series of murders, all while being dragged into the realm of the mystical. We're told specifically:

"Homicide detective [redacted] has been transferred to the [redacted], where corruption runs as deep as the sewers beneath New Wells. Here, crime is business as usual. But as he and his new partner, Cliff Savea, investigate a string of brutal crimes, they find themselves pulled into something far more insidious...Lemurian magic."

In total, there will be four cases to solve, neither of which have been announced as of yet. What we do know is that the DLC will cost £4.99/€4.89, will launch on PC and consoles, and seemingly will be included as part of Game Pass, as we're told that it's "included in the [redacted] Pass as well."

The firm release date (other than March) is also redacted, but perhaps you can head to the Steam blog post linked above to solve the tricky announcement and discover the exact launch date.