The Rings of Power dethroned by The Peripheral

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power only enjoyed a few weeks as Amazon Prime's most streamed show. Now the lavish series has been pushed down by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's new series, The Peripheral, which you can see the trailer for below.

The series is based on the book of the same name by William Gibson and is about an alternate future, where technology has taken over society. The focus is on Flynne Fischer (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to keep her family together in a forgotten part of tomorrow's America. So far there are only three episodes released but it still managed to pass The Rings of Power, which should bode well for the show.