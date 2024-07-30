The rest of the 2024 BLAST Premier season will be streamed on Kick

HQ

BLAST has signed an agreement with the streaming platform Kick to see the remainder of the 2024 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike 2 season streamed on the service. This is a non-exclusive deal, meaning you will still be able to catch action on Twitch and other competing platforms as well.

Chief marketing officer at Kick, Akhil Sarin adds, "Collaborating with an organisation like BLAST, which is dedicated to shaping the future of esports and gaming lifestyle events worldwide, aligns with our strategy of building a strong esports offering on KICK."

As for the events that will be broadcast on Kick this year, we can look forward to the Fall Groups, Fall Showdown, Fall Final, and the World Final too.