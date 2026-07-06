The PSN drama rears its ugly head again as Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls cannot be played in 132 countries on PC

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls looks like the latest game hit by PSN restrictions, as residents from more than 130 countries will not be able to purchase or access the game, due to the regions being places where users cannot make a PlayStation Network account.

This was first spotted by SteamDB, which lists all the countries in which Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls cannot be activated or purchased. These include countries like Afghanistan, Albania, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Monaco, and well over a hundred more. Moreover, the game also has no price set in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, and Vietnam.

This shouldn't surprise too many people, considering even after Sony walked back on the PSN drama with Helldivers II, plenty of games released after still required a PlayStation Network account to be played. However, it's still disappointing to users who thought that buying Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on PC could be a workaround to not having a PSN account. Essentially, the game is therefore blocked in those 132 countries no matter what platform you wanted it on, and unless Sony changes its tune, players won't have access to Arc System Works' latest fighter.