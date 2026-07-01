The pricing protests seem to fall on deaf ears, as the GTA VI Ultimate Edition is atop the PlayStation Store in almost every region

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Not even a week after pre-orders went live for the most anticipated game in history, Grand Theft Auto VI has reached the top of the PlayStation Store in practically every country and region the game is available in. Being at the top of the PlayStation Store charts means yep, people are buying the game, and they're doing so in big numbers.

Even as a digital-only experience with no gameplay shown by Rockstar yet, Grand Theft Auto VI not only is making people spend $80 on a video game, but as screenshots shared by ResetEra user Red Kong XIX show, it appears that the $100 Ultimate Edition of the game is the preferable choice. This may be skewed slightly as the PlayStation Store charts are influenced by revenue over copies ordered, but it seems there are many, many people gladly spending the extra fee for more digital items and shops when the game releases later this year.

The US, UK, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, and many more countries all have Grand Theft Auto VI listed at the top of the PS Store charts, and we don't see that changing until maybe Marvel's Wolverine releases or some other major PlayStation exclusive. Even then, it'll be hard to knock GTA VI off its top spot, as there's still a few months until launch, where hype can be boosted and more pre-order copies can be locked in.