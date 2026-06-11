The Porsche 911 won't go electric

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Porsche has slammed the brakes on their electric plans in general, and seems to currently rethink their position on electric drivetrains in general. In the midst of this speculation has continued to point in the direction of offering up an electric version of the iconic 911, but Porsche has, to no one's surprise, shot down this rumor.

Speaking at an event hosted by Auto, Motor und Sport, (through DPA) Porsche CEO Michael Leiters reportedly stated that the iconic sports car will not receive a full EV powertrain. Instead, Porsche intends to preserve the 911 through a combination of combustion and hybrid technology.

That doesn't mean the 911 is avoiding EV design entirely. Porsche has already introduced hybrid technology to the current generation, and company executives have repeatedly emphasized that future 911's will continue to evolve with performance-focused hybrid systems.

But no direct 911 EV, it seems.