The PC specs for Halo: Campaign Evolved have been revealed

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We're about one month away from Halo: Campaign Evolved launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and with that being the case, Halo Studios has now shared the official PC specs for the game, revealing what you will need to have to be able to enjoy Master Chief's remade first adventure.

For the most part, it does seem to be rather accessible especially for those looking to dive in at Low/Minimum specs (1080p @ 60fps), but those who are looking for a more impressive visual and technical experience at High/Recommended or Ultra (4K @ 60fps, for both), the demand steps up particularly in the CPU, GPU, and RAM categories.

The area that is maintained across the board comes in the game requiring either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to play, plus an SSD with at least 100 GB of available space.

Halo Studios does also affirm that the game will offer options for uncapped framerate, DLSS/FSR/XeSS/TSR upscaling, plus support for Nvidia Reflex, Anti-Lag, and XeLL latency modes too.

With all of this said, will you be playing Halo: Campaign Evolved on PC or console come July 28?