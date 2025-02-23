The Paddington series is a bigger box office titan than the Predator, Mad Max, and Insidious series

HQ

To say that Paddington has been a success since it began its run in cinemas with the first of three currently available films is probably a bit of an understatement. The live-action series is closing in on generating a grand total of $750 million in ticket sales, and while that pales in comparison to the box office's biggest fish like Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and the likes, the success of this recent series is already great enough enough to eclipse some iconic franchises.

As per Collider, the Paddington series is said to have overtaken the Predator, Insidious, Bridgit Jones, Mad Max, Lara Croft, Sex and the City, and Austin Powers franchises when looking at ticket sales. Considering some of the franchises have a lot of instalments, like the Insidious series and Predator, and others are acclaimed titans like Mad Max, it really goes to show that StudioCanal has a winner on its hands.

If you haven't seen the most recent film in the series yet, Paddington in Peru,