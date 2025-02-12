Paddington 4 is in development alongside a TV series

HQ

Paddington is set to take over the world, it seems, as production studio Studiocanal has big plans for the polite Peruvian bear. After another popular film release, there is no intention of slowing Paddington's roll, as the studio is instead coming up with ways to grow this franchise.

Speaking to Deadline, Studiocanal's CEO Anna Marsh revealed that a fourth film is currently in development, and that a TV series will be coming as well. "There will be a fourth film," she confirmed. "We're thinking about the next movies and we're working on a new TV series as well as the stage show musical with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley."

Paddington in Peru, the third film in the series, grossed $104 million at the box office without releasing in major territories like the US, Korea, France, and Germany. Studiocanal has plans to expand globally, with Paddington and its brand as a whole, reaching out into the US, as well as Africa.