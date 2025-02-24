The Overwatch Champions Series Stage 1 Playoffs bracket is locked in

HQ

It's almost time for the first playoffs tournament of the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series to take place as the Stage 1 regular season has now wrapped. Or at least it has for the EMEA and NA regions. Following around four weeks of action, we now know the six teams that have qualified for each of the regional events, and also have a near perfect idea of the bracket too.

The Playoffs will happen in March, and as per the six EMEA teams that secured a spot, they are Virtus.pro, Team Peps, Gen.G, Al Qadsiah, Twisted Minds, and The Ultimates. Due to a run or poor results, both Vision Esports and Sakura Esports have not qualified.

This means that the bracket is also arranged in such a way that for the upper bracket we can expect Virtus.pro to be taking on either Gen.G or Al Qadsiah (the choice is VP's and we'll know more later today), while Team Peps will face whoever VP chooses to pass over. In the lower bracket, both Twisted Minds and The Ultimates await the losers of the first games.

As per NA, Spacestation, NTMR, Timeless, Team Liquid, Avidity, and RAD Esports have qualified, while Shikigami and Amplify failed to do so. Spacestation will choose either Timeless or Team Liquid, with the team not selected to face NTMR in the other upper bracket round, with both Avidity and RAD Esports awaiting the first losers in the lower bracket.

Take a look at the full Stage 1 standings below.