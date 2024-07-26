The Overwatch 2 Esports World Cup tournament bracket is set

HQ

There were only 16 teams that qualified for the Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament where just over $1 million was on the line to fight over, and with that in mind, following a couple of days of action, four teams have already been eliminated.

The Playoffs phase for the event begins today, meaning we know the bracket, which teams will be facing which first, and likewise which teams secured a direct spot in the quarterfinals thanks to their group performance. Here is a summary of the bracket below.

Round 1:



Spacestation vs. Gaimin Gladiators - winner advances to take on Crazy Raccoon



ENCE vs. Fnatic - winner advances to take on Virtus.pro



Team Falcons vs. M80 - winner advances to take on Twisted Minds



Toronto Ultra vs. LGD.OA - winner advances to take on Zeta Division



The loser of each game going forward is knocked out, meaning it's absolutely paramount to win every match-up until the grand final concludes.