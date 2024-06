HQ

One of the major tournaments that will be held at the Esports World Cup this summer will see some of the best post-Overwatch League teams fighting over a slice of a $1 million prize pool. There will be 16 teams in attendance, each of whom have qualified through regional events, and now we know how these 16 teams will be split into their respective groups for the tournament.

Group A:



Crazy Raccoon



Toronto Ultra



Gaimin Gladiators



Loaded



Group B:



Team Falcons



LGD.OA



Twisted Minds



The Great Showmen



Group C:



Zeta Division



ENCE



M80



Bleed Esports



Group D:



Spacestation Gaming



Fnatic



Virtus.pro



Timeless



The groups will be played between July 23 and 24, with the playoffs bracket then reserved for July 25 through 27.